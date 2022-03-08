Bahrain Interior Minister Receives US Deputy Assistant Secretary Of Defense

By Eurasia Review

Bahrain’s Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa received US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for the Middle East Dana Stroul and the accompanying delegation on Monday. Bahrain’s Chief of Public Security Lt-General Tariq Al Hassan and President of Customs Shaikh Ahmed bin Hamad Al Khalifa attended.

Bahrain’s Interior Minister welcomed the US official and the accompanying delegation for the visit that aims to reinforce solid ties and strategic partnership between Bahrain and the United States to protect regional security.

Abdullah Al Khalifa highlighted the main aspects of Bahrain’s humanitarian project of alternative penalties and open prisons program noting that the project comes as part of the royal vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

In addition, Bahrain’s Interior Minister stressed the importance of the visit of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister to the United States and its positive impacts on the bilateral ties between the two countries.

The Interior Minister hailed cooperation and coordination in counterterrorism and building coast guard capabilities to reinforce maritime security and safety. He noted the continuation of joint work and exchange of expertise between the two countries in facing regional and international security challenges.

Meanwhile, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Stroul expressed thanks and appreciation of the United States to the Kingdom for its support to the US Fifth Fleet, hailing cooperation between the two countries in promoting regional security.

Both sides reviewed security cooperation and coordination reinforcement and the development of customs agreements and memorandums of understanding to serve the interests of the two friendly countries.