If I Only Had A Brain: AOC Exposes The Evil Of The Right – OpEd

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was at it again this week with some amazing displays of political hilarity. True to form, the young lawmaker made a series of asinine comments about her recent campaign finance scandals, border patrol, and – you guessed it – cow farts.

AOC in More Trouble?

As you might already know, Ocasio-Cortez has come under fire for alleged campaign finance violations. Earlier this week, another complaint was filed against the representative with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) alleging that her campaign manager, Saikat Chakrabarti, created a series of political action committees (PACs) that enabled her team to raise additional funding.

According to The Washington Examiner, Chakrabarti formed a limited liability company called “Brand New Congress” that serves political campaigns. Attorney Dan Backer, who filed both complaints against Ocasio-Cortez, alleges that the company charged prices that were lower than market value and subsidized its losses with PAC funds. Backer states that this practice amounts to illegal contributions that violate rules mandating that political campaigns must pay fair market value for their services.

Ocasio-Cortez, always the victim, intimated that these complaints are the result of a right-wing conspiracy against her. On the way to a meeting, the lawmaker told reporters: “I mean, it’s conservative interest groups just filing bogus proposals.”

As usual, any criticism about AOC is nothing more than a cynical attack by evil Republicans, who are devious enough to think that political candidates should follow the rules.

Border Patrol Are Sadistic Monsters?

In a recent video posted on Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez made some rather provocative accusations against Border Patrol. The lawmaker has spoken out against immigration authorities on many occasions and has become a card-carrying member of the “Abolish ICE” crowd.

In her newest release, she accused the agency of “deliberately” attempting to “cage children and inject them with drugs.” Why? Because of their “national origin.” That’s right. According to AOC, Border Patrol agents are throwing Hispanic kids into cages and forcing them to take drugs.

Unlike most of her statements, this one might be based on actual events. Recently, several migrant families accused officials at the Shiloh Treatment Center – an entity that contracts with the government to house migrant children – of forcibly injecting the minors with psychiatric drugs. They filed a lawsuit alleging the workers held children down as they administered the medication and told the kids that they would not see their parents unless they cooperated.

Both the children and their parents claimed these drugs had a debilitating effect, impairing their ability to walk. One mother said that her child fell, hit her head, and was confined to a wheelchair. If these allegations are true, there is no doubt that the center should be held accountable. But there is one problem with Ocasio-Cortez’s statements: This does not involve Border Patrol.

Agents working with Border Patrol are not being accused of participating in the mistreatment of these children. Indeed, it is not their job to administer medication or become involved with any treatment whatsoever. Did AOC not bother to do the research? Or is she simply deceiving her social media followers? It’s not clear, but either way, she is making reckless accusations for political purposes. It appears she is adapting well to life in the Swamp.

The Dangers of Cow Farts

Last, but most certainly not least, Ocasio-Cortez doubled down on the serious problem of bovine flatulence. At a recent MSNBC town hall discussion with Chris Hayes, the representative discussed climate change and her failed Green New Deal proposal.

During the conversation, she stated that cow farts are “an issue,” and claimed the U.S. needed to address the problem by modifying the diets of the nation’s cows. “We need to innovate and change our, our grain, uh, our, our cow grain from which you know, they feed in these troughs,” she said. “We need to look at regenerative agriculture. These are our solutions.”

She didn’t explain what regenerative agriculture is, though she was definitely sure this practice would eliminate the danger of cow farts. But perhaps we’re looking at this all wrong. After all, it is much better to change the diet of these poor creatures than it would be to simply slaughter them, right? AOC gets her methane reductions, and normal people get to keep their steaks and burgers. Everyone wins!

What does AOC have in store for us next week? Stay tuned for the next installment!

*About the author: Jeff Charles, Race Relations & Media Affairs Correspondent at LibertyNation.com. A self-confessed news and political junkie, Jeff’s writing has been featured in Small Business Trends, Business2Community, and The Huffington Post. Born in Southern California and having experienced the 1992 L.A. Riots up close and personal, Jeff’s insights are informed by his experiences as a black man and a conservative.Race Relations & Media Affairs Correspondent

Source: This article was published by Liberty Nation