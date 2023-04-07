Iran Says Saudi Economic Agreement Opens Doors For More Investment Opportunities

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s deputy foreign minister for the economic diplomacy, Mehdi Safari said that the agreement with Saudi Arabia will stabilize energy security in the Persian Gulf region, leading to more investment opportunities.

Discussing the meeting of Iran and Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministers and their economic agreements, Safari, announced that the reopening of embassies has been agreed upon.

“The economic sector includes business and investment, and we hope that the next steps will be taken soon.”

He added that Iran had $52 billion in non-oil exports in the past 12 months, which is a growth of 13% compared to last year.

The Deputy Foreign Minister also commented on the agreement with Saudi Arabia and its impact on exchanges with the Persian Gulf region, saying that energy security will be stabilized in the Persian Gulf region.

“With the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, a space for more investment will be created, as Persian Gulf countries are interested in investing in our country or investing jointly with us,” he added.

He went on to say that the Persian Gulf countries are interested in technology, which is in Iran’s capacity, as it has readiness in many other sectors, such as the steel industry, the medical sector and health tourism.

He added that Iran has a high literacy level which is an advantage for health tourism and its goal this year is to promote tourism, and the recent news of citrus exports has already attracted attention from travel agencies in China.