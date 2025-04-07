Arestovych And Baumeister: The Main Critics Of Ukraine’s Fate – OpEd

By Ilya Ganpantsura

Inspiration cannot triumph without criticism. For inspiration is like the tonic in a musical composition — the main, stable note, the center of the tonality, of action. Criticism is the subdominant, a chord that creates tension and leads toward the dominant, and then resolves back to the tonic.

In public life, the sense that you are being heard and can influence the world around you is immensely valuable. You don’t feel like a pawn on the chessboard of politics. My hero today — a soldier, analyst, volunteer, blogger, and psychologist — is Oleksiy Arestovych. But today, I would like to examine his primary, often overlooked calling: that of a critic of fate.

The History of Criticism

Attitudes toward critics have shifted throughout history, depending on socio-political contexts and cultural traditions.

In Ancient Greece and Rome, criticism was perceived as a natural extension of philosophical and theatrical discourse. Philosophers like Socrates often faced harsh criticism, which sometimes led to trials — as it did in Socrates’ case.

In antiquity, criticism was valued for its role in improving social relations. For instance: is our democracy and our value system not under threat?

But what do today’s critics offer us? Is their criticism truly fertile, without the slightest trace of arrogance?

Not a Leftist Critic

Throughout the history of literature and politics, critics have often been associated with left-wing ideologies, especially during periods of social change — many famous critics and writers supported progressive ideas. Karl Marx and the renowned Frankfurt School of neo-Marxists come to mind. However, criticism comes in many forms and can arise from various political directions. Thus, the “left-leaning” nature of criticism is more of a trend than a rule.

Roger Scruton (1944–2020), a British philosopher, was a central figure in the modern right-wing conservative intellectual movement. His works shaped debates on the role of tradition, responsibility, and national identity in politics and culture. Scruton sharply criticized modern liberalism, multiculturalism, and socialist ideas, arguing that they eroded the foundations of Western civilization. In his criticism, he emphasized the importance of moral and cultural values, which he saw as the pillars of a sustainable society.

In 2016, his contribution to philosophy and public discourse was recognized at the state level — Queen Elizabeth II knighted him. His works continue to influence conservative thought and remain part of Europe’s intellectual heritage.

A Ukrainian Right-Wing Critic — Oleksiy Arestovych

Reading Oleksiy Arestovych’s posts on Telegram or X, one might think he focuses only on general state issues: mobilization, military affairs, and politics. These issues are addressed, or new ones emerge, overshadowing the previous ones with their urgency. But Arestovych is not only a military professional — he is a profound philosopher. His deep discussions with another Ukrainian philosophical critic, Andriy Baumeister, likely shaped this aspect of him.

Arestovych often directs his criticism at the ontological foundation of the Ukrainian national idea, highlighting its vulnerability due to its dependence on external forces. For instance, in the interview “Gordon and Arestovych walking through Kyiv”, he expressed a position that has only gained relevance over time:

“Our entire state ideology is built entirely on opposition to the Putin regime. And it doesn’t extend beyond that grand narrative.”

“If Russia ceases to exist tomorrow, and the war is removed <…> we are left without any state or societal ideology.” — Oleksiy Arestovych

Arestovych suggests that the ideology of resistance to the “Putin regime” should remain within military counter-propaganda. Meanwhile, Ukrainian humanitarians must maintain a long-term discourse about Ukraine, aimed 50–60 years into the future. The central question must be: What kind of country are we building?

Arestovych also criticizes conservatism — not to undermine it, but to strengthen its ontological foundation. In his philosophy, conservatism is about eternal values, not the preservation of archaic, patriarchal traditions that hinder progress. This places Arestovych within the global conservative discourse alongside figures like Roger Scruton.

An Academic Critic — Andriy Baumeister

In the rapid vortex of war, the situation is uncertain not only for generals but also for intellectuals tasked with shaping the country’s long-term future. One of Ukraine’s most prominent academic philosophers and a popularizer of philosophy in the Russian-speaking world — Andriy Baumeister — has recently focused more on political philosophy amid this challenging time.

One of his most notable recent interventions was an interview with the Russian opposition outlet Meduza and a Facebook post in which he wrote:

“<…> I pointed out the obvious fact: our state is gradually sliding into totalitarianism. More precisely, it’s already there… The process began long ago, well before February 2022. So the war is only one of the reasons. I don’t want to discuss these causes now. A short post doesn’t allow for that. But if any of you are curious about the signs and traits of totalitarian thinking, just look at the ‘comments’ and ‘statements’ of these ‘activists’ and their followers in response to my interview with Meduza.” — Andriy Baumeister on Facebook

“Zelensky’s powers last as long as the war continues. As soon as it ends, we face the threat of civil conflict within Ukraine, and Zelensky will lack the instruments to control these groups.” — Baumeister criticizing Zelensky in Meduza

In his interviews and YouTube videos, Baumeister not only analyzes current events but also emphasizes developing in his viewers the skills to process information. One of his most popular videos, with over 200,000 views, is titled “How to Work with Information and Maintain Information Hygiene.” A couple of quotes from it:

“Don’t spend a single minute of your precious time on secondary, unverified, dubious information. It offers zero benefit, wastes huge time, and causes deep disappointment.”

“Seek only verified sources, where professionals work and data is always checked in one way or another. But it’s also vital that your sources come from different camps — so you can see how the right and the left present the same issues.” — Andriy Baumeister

Baumeister follows his own advice. He reads both the center-right German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and the center-left Der Spiegel, recording interesting theses in his journal.

He also released a powerful critical video about universities: “The Free Philosopher: Farewell to the University.” In it, he shares his experience working at top Ukrainian humanities universities and discusses the damaging attitude of the state toward education in Ukraine and globally (with British universities as an example). There, low-paid faculty, under constant threat of dismissal, are forced to serve ideological trends. The video is rich in fresh insights. Baumeister also notes the growing importance of educational circles and online schools.

Criticism Is Essential

In a dark and difficult time of war, when public opinion is often overtaken by propaganda, criticism becomes not just a form of protest but a moral duty of a thinking individual. For when a nation is swept up in emotion, illusions can penetrate the process of state decision-making. And it is the intellectual’s obligation to remove this veil — from themselves, their loved ones, and the nation.

Thanks to thinkers like Arestovych and Baumeister, Ukrainian philosophy continues to pulse with a living, independent intellect.

Sources: