King Abdullah Of Jordan Discusses Gaza During Summit With Egyptian, French Presidents In Cairo

By Arab News

King Abdullah II of Jordan emphasized the need to halt the Israeli offensive in Gaza during a summit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Cairo.

The leaders on Monday urged the international community to advocate for an end to the Israeli war in Gaza, restore the ceasefire agreement, and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian coastal enclave.

King Abdullah said that Israeli attacks on Gaza undermine all diplomatic and humanitarian efforts to resolve the crisis and risk dragging the entire Middle East into chaos, the Petra news agency reported.

He stressed the need for a political solution based on the two-state vision, which would ensure security and stability for both Palestinians and Israelis.

King Abdullah said that Jordan opposes the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, warning against Israeli unilateral actions and assaults on Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, the Petra added.

The Jordanian ruler and El-Sisi welcomed France’s support for resolving the Palestinian issue. They highlighted the need for international cooperation, especially from EU countries, including France, to aid in Gaza’s reconstruction.

After arriving in Cairo on Sunday, Macron will travel to Al-Arish, 50 kilometers from the Gaza Strip, on Tuesday to meet with humanitarian and security authorities, and push for a ceasefire. On Monday, he expressed strong opposition to any displacement or annexation in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

King Abdullah, El-Sisi, and Macron highlighted the need for a political solution to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, aiming for lasting peace, the Petra reported.

The Jordanian delegation included the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs, Ayman Safadi; Director of the King’s Office, Alaa Batayneh, and the Ambassador to Cairo, Amjad Al-Adaileh.