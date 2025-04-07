Oman May Host Iran-US Talks

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran considers Oman as the primary nominee to host indirect negotiations with the US, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

Asked about the hotly debated plans for indirect talks between Iran and the US and the role of third parties, Esmaeil Baqaei said at a press conference on Monday, “The history of participation of other parties in advancing indirect negotiations is clear. In case such a process is shaped, Oman will be the chief nominee for that (hosting the talks).”

The spokesman also denied rumors about the start of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington.

He described the reports on the formation of a committee on negotiations as mere speculations, saying, “The Foreign Ministry is in charge of advancing any negotiations.”

Baqaei stated that Iran has replied to a letter from US President Donald Trump and is now waiting for Washington’s decision.

“Iran’s proposal for indirect talks was generous and wise considering the background of the subject and the processes of the nuclear negotiations during the past decade. We are focusing on what we have proposed,” the spokesman stated.

In comments on Saturday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to the course of diplomacy, saying Tehran will agree to negotiations on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of sanctions.

Araqchi denounced the US for its unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, though Iran had made a series of voluntary arrangements to give assurances about the peaceful nature of its nuclear activities.

“Having had that experience, we are now prepared for negotiations on our nuclear program and the removal of sanctions on the basis of the logic of trust-building in exchange for the lifting of the cruel sanctions against Iran,” the minister stated.

However, Araqchi deplored the US’ contradictory policy of calling for direct negotiations and threatening to resort to force, which he said violates the UN Charter, saying such conduct is meaningless although Iran is still ready to test the course of indirect talks.