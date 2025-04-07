Study Reveals Boats As Perfect Vessels For Global Termite Spread

By Eurasia Review

When you think of termites, you probably don’t imagine them aboard yachts, cabin cruisers, sailboats or other watercraft floating across oceans.

A new study by a University of Florida scientist reveals that termites are not simply spreading through natural processes of building new colonies, suggesting humans may be helping them “conquer the world” by unknowingly transporting them aboard private boats.

The research, led by Thomas Chouvenc, associate professor of urban entomology at the UF/IFAS Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center (FLREC), sheds light on the role boats play in the worldwide spread of destructive, invasive termite species like the Formosan subterranean termite, Asian subterranean termite and West Indian drywood termite.

“Termites are a big problem for homeowners as they can damage wood in structures and infest trees. However, more and more cities are at risk of termite damage since some invasive termite species continue to spread in many new areas of the world,” Chouvenc said. “Their ongoing successful dispersal of invasive termites is not a feat of their own: We have made it easier for them to conquer the world, and private boats are the ultimate vessels.”

The damage caused by these invasive termite species is significant and continues to rise. Since 2010, termite infestations have been linked to an annual economic impact exceeding $40 billion globally, with the Formosan subterranean termites alone causing an estimated $20.3 to $30 billion in damage. The study’s findings suggest that the growth of the recreational boating industry is likely going to make this problem worse in the future, Chouvenc said.

Summarizing a combination of field surveys, genetic analysis and historical data, the study makes a compelling case that boats, particularly those used for recreation, are a major cause for the spread of termites across continents.

“These termite pests are excellent at associating with human activity, and boats provide an ideal environment for them to travel far beyond their native habitats,” he said.

Historically, some termites have been suspected of being able to travel long distances on floating debris after natural disasters like hurricanes, tsunamis or landslides. Today, human activity, particularly maritime transportation, has made it much easier for termites to spread.

“It’s a game changer,” said Chouvenc. “Instead of a few termites accidentally crossing oceans once in a million year, we now have a high probability of them traveling on infested boats every year, dramatically increasing their spread potential.”

The study also underscores that once these termites establish a colony in a new area, they can often go undetected for years. Their slow reproduction cycle and their cryptic biology means that infestations can spread quietly until the damage is significant, making eradication efforts difficult – and often too late.

Most termites remain within their native regions, unable to thrive in urban environments. However, the species responsible for the most damage — Formosan and Asian subterranean termites and West Indian drywood termites — have adapted to urban climates.

Once an infestation is established in a boat, it can easily spread onshore. The termites, often carried in hidden colonies aboard boats, can spread to other on shore regions when flying termites are attracted to city lights. Once colonies are established on land, the species continue to spread, creating new infestations in other boats and urban areas.

“South Florida is known as the ‘yachting capital of the world,’ and over the decades, several invasive termite species have established in such a boat hot spot,” Chouvenc said. “It’s common for boats in these areas to be discovered with an established termite colony. Once a boat is infested, it can serve as a vessel to spread these termite species somewhere else in the state, the country or even around the world.”

The research highlights that termite infestations, often undetected for years, cause ongoing structural damage, costing homeowners and businesses billions annually. In fact, the economic impact of termite damage from these invasive species could be much higher than currently estimated.

One of the key concerns is that boat infestations are frequently not documented or reported, leading to an underestimation of the problem. Recreational boats, such yachts, are not routinely checked for termites, allowing infestations to spread unchecked. This lack of awareness means that termite can continue to spread, making eradication efforts more difficult as time goes on, Chouvenc said.

“In Florida and many other tropical regions, the risk is high because recreational boating is so prevalent,” Chouvenc warned. “Boats in these areas are likely to be infested, but unless owners take proactive steps, the spread of termites will continue unchecked.”

To curb the spread of invasive termites, Chouvenc calls for greater awareness and action, particularly from the boating community. Boat owners, especially those in coastal areas, should regularly inspect their vessels for signs of termite infestations, both to protect their property and to help prevent the spread of these destructive pests.

“The spread of termites through boats is a slow-moving problem, but it’s growing,” Chouvenc said. “Often, it’s not just a matter of if some of these termite species will invade new areas, but when they will — and how far they will go.