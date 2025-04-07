Trump Says US And Iran Are In Direct Talks

By RFE RL

(RFE/RL) — The United States is holding direct talks with Iran, President Donald Trump said, insisting that the Islamic Republic must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said the negotiations would continue on April 12, without providing further details.

“We’re having direct talks with Iran, and they’ve started. It’ll continue on Saturday. We have a very big meeting, and we’ll see what can happen. I think everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable,” Trump said during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on April 7.

He added that the discussions were taking place “on a very high level, almost the highest level,” and emphasized that no intermediaries were involved.

“If talks with Iran aren’t successful, I think Iran will be in great danger,” Trump said.

Netanyahu briefly weighed in, expressing support for a Libya-style deal with Iran—a reference to a 2003 agreement in which the African nation agreed to dismantle its weapons of mass destruction programs.

However, Iran maintains its nuclear program is for civilian purposes and has previously rejected the possibility of a Libya-style agreement.