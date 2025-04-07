Vietnam: Catholics Divided Over Death Of ‘Red Priest’

By UCA News

(UCA News) — The death of a Vietnamese Catholic priest known for his social activism and ties to Vietnam’s communist regime has sparked mixed reactions among Catholics.

State officials and some church leaders praised Father Peter Phan Khac Tu during a funeral Mass for him on April 5 at Vuon Xoai Parish in Ho Chi Minh City, where he had served for more than four decades.

However, many Catholics criticized the 88-year-old priest, who died on April 1, for his political affiliations and controversial life.

Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang of Ho Chi Minh City led the funeral service, accompanied by approximately 70 priests and hundreds of religious and laypeople.

Vicar General Father Ignatius Ho Van Xuan, in his homily, described Tu as “a man who lived the Gospel not to be served, but to serve.”

He noted his efforts to help government officials better understand the Church and his unwavering dedication to the poor.

Xuan said the last judgment will be based on how well “we love our brothers and sisters.” Tu “lived out that love, especially for the poor and the suffering,” he added.

Born in 1937 in northern Vietnam’s Hai Phong Diocese, Tu moved south with his family during the 1954 exodus. He was ordained in 1968 and led Vuon Xoai parish until 2011.

In 1982, he oversaw the construction of a new church – the first to receive government permission after reunification in 1975 – to meet the religious needs of local Catholics.

He also helped build churches in remote areas, founded three centers for people with physical disabilities, and supported orphans, victims of Agent Orange, and people with HIV/AIDS.

Often referred to as the “Red Priest” due to his support of the communist regime, he served in the National Assembly from 1987 to 2002.

He held positions in state-backed agencies such as the Catholic Committee for Solidarity and was a member of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of Ho Chi Minh City. The Front, an umbrella organization within Vietnam´s socialist political system, aims to communicate the official Communist Party policy to all, including religious communities.

Tu publicly opposed the Vatican’s 1988 canonization of 117 Vietnamese martyrs, a decision that angered many Catholics both at home and abroad.

His appointment in 2009 as the editor-in-chief of the government-sanctioned Cong Giao va Dan Toc (Catholicism and Nation) weekly newspaper heightened concerns about his alignment with the state. He held this position until his death.

Critics have long questioned whether Tu’s political involvement compromised his vocation.

During the Vietnam War, he aligned with labor and student movements and reportedly took part in anti-war protests, including the burning of American military vehicles.

Allegations that he married a communist woman and fathered two children while still serving as a parish priest – accusations he never publicly acknowledged – further fueled controversy.

“He was more a politician than a priest,” said Father Peter Nguyen Van Khai, a Vietnamese priest based in Rome. “He was praised by the state and received numerous awards, but what good is it to gain the whole world and lose your soul?”

On social media, many Vietnamese Catholics labeled him a tool of the regime and accused him of undermining the Church’s mission.

Others defended his legacy as grounded in service to the poor and marginalized.

Tu acknowledged the criticism he received during his lifetime but stated that he had chosen a path of witness that he believed best served both the Church and the country, especially the poor.

Government-owned newspapers published tributes, and government officials, along with Buddhist monks, visited the Vuon Xoai church to pay their last respects. This marked an unusual public honoring of a Catholic priest.