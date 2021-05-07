ISSN 2330-717X
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was received in Jeddah by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Photo: Bandar Algaloud, AN)

Pakistan PM Imran Khan In Saudi Arabia For Three-Day Visit

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived Friday in Saudi Arabia ahead of a three-day visit to the Kingdom, on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Khan was received in Jeddah by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Minister of Commerce, Acting Minister of Information, Dr. Majed Al-Qasabi and other officials on his arrival.

In meetings with Saudi leadership over the coming days, Khan will cover all areas of bilateral cooperation including economics, trade, investment, environment, energy, job opportunities for the Pakistani workforce, and the welfare of the Pakistani diaspora in the kingdom, the Pakistani foreign office said.

The Pakistani leader will also meet the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, the Secretary General of the World Muslim League, Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, and the Imams of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Medina.

