Konya 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games
Turkey: 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games Postponed

The 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games, which were planned to be held in Konya, Turkey, were postponed.

The event has been postponed until 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Islamic Solidarity Games is a multinational, multi-sport event. The Games involve the elite athletes of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation who compete in a variety of sports.

The Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) and the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) is the organization that is responsible for the direction and control of the Islamic Solidarity Games.

