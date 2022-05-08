Book On Management Landscape An Essential Guide For Business Leaders

By Eurasia Review

Over a stellar career, Professor Emeritus Roger Martin, a former Dean at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management, has advised the CEOs of some of the world’s most successful companies. From the beginning, he noted that almost every executive he talked to had a “model”—a framework or way of thinking that guided their strategy and activities. But these models tended to become automatic, so much so that when one didn’t work, the typical response was just to apply it again—with greater enthusiasm.

Martin took a fresh, critical approach to helping. When company leaders came to him with fundamental questions—How do you decide where to play and how to win? What is the key to shaping and changing corporate culture? How can you design a successful, sustainable innovation process?—his first response was to break the spell of the current model with a memo articulating a new way to think about the problem at hand and a more powerful and effective way to successfully overcome it.

Over time, these ideas worked their way into Martin’s many Harvard Business Review articles. Now, for the first time, they appear together in his latest book, A New Way to Think: Your Guide to Superior Management Effectiveness, published by Harvard Business Review Press. With his trademark incisive intellect and clarity, Martin covers the entire breadth of the management landscape—illuminating the true nature of competition, explaining how company success revolves around customers, revealing how strategy and execution are really the same thing, and much more. Reading like a series of one-on-one sessions with one of the world’s leading business thinkers, A New Way to Think is an essential guide for any current or aspiring business leader.

At the Rotman School, Professor Martin served as Dean from 1998 to 2013, academic director of the Michael Lee-Chin Family Institute for Corporate Citizenship from 2004 to 2019 and Institute Director of the Martin Prosperity Institute from 2013 to 2019. In 2017 Thinkers50 named him the world’s number one management thinker. He has published 30 articles in Harvard Business Review.