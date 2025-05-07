Beyond Ceasefire Violations: Pakistan’s Shelling Of Civilians Is A Crime Against Humanity – OpEd

By Ashu Mann

In a disturbing escalation of hostility, Pakistan has deliberately targeted innocent civilians with artillery fire along the Line of Control (LoC). Since the night of May 7, civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, Tangdhar, and Uri districts have faced devastating and deliberate shelling, resulting in the deaths of at least 15 civilians and injuries to 59 others, including two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

These dastardly attacks constitute grave violations of human rights and breaches of the Geneva Convention, splitting the anatomy of Pakistan’s disregard for international law, human dignity and rights.

From Terror to Retaliation

The current crisis originated on April 22, when terrorists brutally killed 26 tourists, including a Nepalese national, in Pahalgam. The attack was executed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy organisation established by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) to obscure its direct involvement in terrorism.

In response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Indian Army and Air Force jointly launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7, a precise, targeted strike on terrorist infrastructure within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The operation successfully struck nine terrorist targets, notably including the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) at Markaz Subhanallah in Bahawalpur, and the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) headquarters at Markaz Taiba in Muridke.

Other targeted sites included key training facilities and staging areas linked to previous terrorist attacks, effectively dismantling critical operational hubs of LeT, JeM, and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

But rather than addressing its complicity in terrorism, Pakistan chose a path of unjust escalation by intentionally shelling civilian areas along the LoC. This was not a military response but a deliberate strategy aimed at instilling fear in border communities and inflicting harm on innocent civilians.

Ceasefire Violations: A War on Civilians

Pakistan’s artillery strikes have severely damaged residential areas, local markets, and critical public infrastructure, forcing thousands to flee their homes. Families have lost loved ones, and communities are now struggling to cope with the aftermath of these deliberate acts of violence. Such attacks are not accidental collateral damage; they are purposeful, calculated attempts to punish civilian populations.

Residents described terrifying scenes of destruction and chaos, with families fleeing their homes overnight, seeking safety from the bombardment.

Gross Human Rights Violations: Defying the Geneva Convention

These deliberate attacks on civilian populations constitute unequivocal violations of international humanitarian law. The Fourth Geneva Convention (1949) explicitly mandates protection for civilian populations, prohibiting deliberate attacks on civilians and residential areas. Pakistan’s actions, targeting civilian neighbourhoods without any legitimate military objectives, clearly constitute war crimes.

Such deliberate attempts to terrorise civilians after India’s anti-terror operation demand global condemnation and accountability.

International Response: Silence Is Complicity

Despite the seriousness of these crimes, the international community’s response, particularly from bodies like the United Nations, has remained muted. Such inaction risks emboldening Pakistan, reinforcing the dangerous perception that blatant violations of international law will remain unpunished.

India has long endured terrorism sponsored by Pakistan, but this deliberate escalation marks a dangerous new low, necessitating decisive international action, including diplomatic pressure and sanctions, to hold Pakistan accountable.

Collective Resolve is Essential

Pakistan’s actions represent an assault not only on India but also on the foundational principles of human rights and international law. While Operation Sindoor was a justified strike against terrorism, Pakistan’s response has been an unconscionable attack against humanity.

India remains committed to protecting its citizens, but the global community must now step forward decisively. Only through collective international resolve can justice be served, peace restored, and innocent civilians protected from further atrocities by a state demonstrating clear disregard for basic human morality.