Hong Kong protesters throw eggs at the portrait of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and paramount leader of China Xi Jinping. Photo Credit: Studio Incendo, Wikipedia Commons
Hong Kong: 87 Groups Condemn Arrests Of Activist’s Relatives, HRW Says

Hong Kong authorities’ unjust arrests of the father and brother of the prominent US-based activist Anna Kwok is an escalation of the Chineseg overnment’s use of cross-border repression, 87 international and diaspora rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, said in two joint statements.

Anna Kwok’s father, Kwok Yin-sang, 68, was arrested and formally charged under a national security law that carries a punishment of up to seven years in prison. Her brother was also arrested and later released on bail.

“The Hong Kong authorities took an unprecedented action by charging the family member of an exiled activist with a national security crime to try to silence her,” said Yalkun Uluyol, China researcher at Human Rights Watch. “Foreign governments should respond to this assault on basic liberties by imposing targeted sanctions on responsible officials to protect their citizens and residents from the Chinese government’s long arm.”

The groups said that foreign governments should put in place effective measures to protect exiled activists and other critics of the Chinese government from Beijing’s transnational repression.

