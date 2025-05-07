India-Pakistan: Global Worry Over Chances Of A Full-Blown Military Confrontation Between Nuclear-Armed Neighbours – OpEd

By Manoranjana Gupta

India’s message to Pakistan is loud and clear. India’s resolve to combat terrorism is unwavering, and no external or internal support to Pakistan from China can guarantee protection from India’s military might.

If Pakistan thinks it is better prepared to handle retaliation this time, as compared to post Uri and Pulwama, it is living in a fool’s paradise. And if Pakistan does not learn its lesson from this episode, India is prepared for a full-blown military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. There is also an equal lesson for the global powers, which is that India has so far exercised restraint and its new doctrine is one of deterrence and retaliation.

A Bold and Decisive Move

In a bold and decisive move, India has sent a strong message to its sworn enemies by targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) under “Operation Sindoor”. This precision strike, carried out by the Indian Air Force using HAMMER and SCALP missiles, is a testament to the nation’s unwavering resolve to combat terrorism and exhibit India’s military prowess. The attack came on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vow to “identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers.”

There is Reason for China’s shadow-boxing

China’s desperation stems from India’s rapid growth, evident in the booming stock market and three-trillion-dollar-company Apple’s decision to relocate more parts of its supply chain to India. This move not only diversifies Apple’s manufacturing but also underscores India’s growing importance in the global economy. China’s concerns have further heightened by potential trade agreements between India and the US, which could strengthen India’s global position.

Key Factors Contributing to China’s Concerns

– India’s Economic Growth: Robust growth projections and a thriving stock market have put India on the global map, making it an attractive destination for investments.

– Apple’s Supply Chain Shift: Apple’s move to India is a strategic decision that could potentially disrupt China’s dominance in the manufacturing sector.

– Global Trade Agreements: Possible trade agreements between India and the US may further solidify India’s position, posing a challenge to China’s influence.

Geopolitical Implications & China’s Strategy

The recent tensions between India and Pakistan, coupled with China’s backing of Pakistan’s call for an impartial probe into the Pahalgam incident, have significant geopolitical implications. Russia’s call for a peaceful resolution highlights the complexity of the situation.

China’s actions are aimed at destabilizing India, potentially through supporting Pakistan, to prevent India’s economic ascendance. By fueling tensions between India and Pakistan, China may be trying to:

– Divert Attention: Keep India engaged in regional conflicts, undermining its economic growth.

– Undermine Investor Confidence: Create uncertainty, impacting India’s ability to attract investments.

India’s Response & New Era of Proactive Defense

India’s growing partnerships with countries like the US, through initiatives like the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), demonstrate its commitment to regional security and stability. India’s diplomatic efforts and military preparedness will be crucial in navigating these complex geopolitical dynamics.

Operation Sindoor marks a significant shift in India’s approach to national security, showcasing the country’s willingness to take proactive measures against terror groups operating from neighboring countries. By targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps, India has demonstrated its commitment to protecting its citizens and upholding its sovereignty.

Precision and Restraint

The operation’s precision and restraint have been noteworthy. By focusing on terror camps and avoiding military installations, India has shown that its primary objective is to disrupt terrorist activities, not to engage in a broader conflict. The use of advanced missiles like HAMMER and SCALP underscores the Indian Air Force’s capabilities and its ability to execute complex missions with precision.

A Message to Terror Groups & International Implications

The success of Operation Sindoor sends a strong message to terror groups and their sponsors: India will not tolerate terrorism in any form. The significant casualties among terror groups, including key figures like family members and aides of JeM chief Masood Azhar, are a testament to the operation’s effectiveness.

The international community’s response to Operation Sindoor will be crucial in determining the trajectory of India’s relations with its neighbors and global partners. As some Indian-American lawmakers have expressed support for the operation, it is clear that India’s stance on terrorism resonates with many nations.

Conclusion

Operation Sindoor is a landmark moment in India’s fight against terrorism. It demonstrates the nation’s resolve to take decisive action against terror groups and its commitment to protecting its citizens. As India continues to navigate the complex landscape of national security, Operation Sindoor will serve as a powerful reminder of the nation’s unwavering determination to defend itself against all threats.

As the situation unfolds, it is essential for India to maintain a firm stance against terrorism while also engaging in diplomatic efforts to manage tensions with Pakistan. The international community must recognize the gravity of the situation and support India’s efforts to combat terrorism. Ultimately, Operation Sindoor marks a significant step in India’s ongoing battle against terrorism, and its success will depend on continued vigilance and decisive action.

Global Support and Cooperation

The global community must come together to condemn terrorism in all its forms and support nations like India that are at the forefront of the fight against terror. By standing in solidarity with India, the international community can help ensure that terrorism is eradicated and that nations can live in peace and security.

In conclusion, Operation Sindoor is a testament to India’s resolve to combat terrorism and protect its citizens. As the nation continues to face threats from terror groups, it is essential to maintain a strong and proactive stance against terrorism, while also engaging in diplomatic efforts to promote regional stability and security.

India’s History Of Military Raids On Pakistan

Operation Sindoor adds itself to a long series of Indian military retaliation against Pakistan’s provocation. Here’s a glimpse at some of the most prominent earlier operations:

• Operation Bandar (2019): Following the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF men were killed, the Indian Air Force carried out aerial strikes in Balakot, targeting Jaish-e-Mohammed militant camps. This was India’s first cross-border airstrike since the 1971 war.

• Uri Surgical Strikes (2016): Following the brutal attack on an Army base in Uri, the Indian Army conducted a cross-LoC strike, killing several terror launchpads. The operation was marked by success and no Indian casualties.

• Operation Vijay & Safed Sagar (1999): India launched Operation Vijay to retake strategic heights occupied by Pakistani forces during the Kargil War. At the same time, the Air Force launched Operation Safed Sagar, using aerial power to evict entrenched foes.

• Operation Meghdoot (1984): It gained Indian domination of the Siachen Glacier ahead of Pakistan’s Operation Ababeel. Indian forces were air-lifted to capture crucial passes such as Bilafond La and Sia La, and India has retained control over Siachen since then.

• 1971 War: Operations Cactus Lily, Trident, and Python:

• Cactus Lily was air and ground operations to capture Dhaka by evading Pakistani defenses.

• Operation Trident was a sea strike against Karachi, India’s maiden anti-ship missile operation in war.

• Operation Python further asserted the efficacy of Trident, devastating Pakistan’s naval logistics.

• Operations Riddle & Ablaze (1965):

• Riddle was initiated to counter Pakistani infiltrations in Jammu and Kashmir, against Lahore and Kasur.

• Ablaze was an anticipatory war precautionary mobilisation in Gujarat and the Rann of Kutch, preparatory to subsequent conflict.