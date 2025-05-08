By Paul Tolmachev

America at a Crossroads: Colonization by Debt or a Return to Greatness?

The United States of America, once the bedrock of economic strength and entrepreneurial freedom, today stands as a “House Built on Sand” – a nation whose economy rests upon precarious, unstable foundations. This precarious state is the direct result of a systemic crisis, deeply rooted in the left-liberal policies of recent decades. These policies, cloaked in the rhetoric of social justice and government control, have in reality sacrificed the nation’s long-term prosperity for fleeting political gains and the distribution of handouts.

Two glaring indicators of this crisis are the escalating trade and budget deficits. Each year, the U.S. imports a trillion dollars more in goods and services than it exports, perpetuating a chronic trade imbalance. The budget deficit has ballooned to a staggering $1.7 trillion, fueling the unchecked expansion of our national debt.

The Specter of Debt: National Security Under Threat

The U.S. national debt has now surged past the $34 trillion mark, with a substantial $7.5 trillion held by foreign investors. Among the largest creditors is the communist regime in China, whose ownership of $1 trillion in American obligations has transformed from a mere financial transaction into a potent instrument of geopolitical leverage. A stark reminder of this vulnerability was the incident in 2010, when Beijing openly threatened to destabilize the American financial market in retaliation for U.S. support of the Dalai Lama.

This dangerous dependence on foreign powers extends beyond financial markets. As of 2023, an alarming 45% of critical U.S. infrastructure is controlled by foreign entities. The Port of Los Angeles, a vital node in our nation’s logistical network, is under the control of China’s COSCO. Furthermore, a staggering 70% of the rare earth metals essential for America’s defense industry are imported from China.

This untenable situation is precisely what economist Peter Schiff accurately terms “economic colonization,” as he underscores: “We sell land and debt, and then wonder why we are losing sovereignty.” Data from the U.S. Department of the Treasury for 2023 corroborate his warning: foreign investors hold $59 billion in real estate and $7.5 trillion in U.S. Treasury securities.

Political analyst Patrick Buchanan echoes this grave assessment, declaring that “globalization without rules is a road to economic slavery.” The abandonment of sensible strategic tariffs has directly contributed to the closure of 70,000 factories across the U.S. since 2000 and the loss of 5 million American jobs. The punitive corporate tax rate, which stood at 35% prior to 2017, effectively drove American companies to relocate production to Asia in pursuit of lower rates. According to OECD data for 2023, the U.S. remained the sole developed nation with a corporate tax rate exceeding 25%, a disincentive to domestic investment and a catalyst for the flight of capital and jobs.

The Keynesian Impasse: Inflation as a “Tax on the Poor”

The left-liberal establishment stubbornly promotes the Keynesian economic model, baselessly claiming that government intervention can rescue the economy during difficult periods. However, the harsh reality demonstrates precisely the opposite.

The policy of quantitative easing (QE) following the 2008 crisis and the Federal Reserve’s reckless “printing” of $6 trillion since 2020 have ignited double-digit inflation, savagely eroding the savings and incomes of hardworking Americans. Inflation at 18% has devastated the middle class, stripping a family of four of approximately $10,000 in purchasing power annually. This is precisely the “tax on the poor” against which the esteemed economist Milton Friedman so eloquently warned.

Data from the Federal Reserve for 2023 graphically illustrate the ruinous effects of this policy: food prices have soared by 25%, and housing costs have surged by 30%, rendering homeownership through mortgages unattainable for 40% of young families.

Peter Schiff accurately labels QE a “financial drug” that provides only fleeting relief while ultimately destroying the economy. Instead of fostering a resurgence in the productive sector, the Fed’s actions have inflated a speculative bubble in the stock market, disproportionately benefiting the wealthiest 10% of Americans (Federal Reserve, 2023). This is a textbook example of the Cantillon effect in destructive operation.

Excessive government regulation is also strangling the economy and obstructing job creation. Compliance costs for small businesses have surged by 20%, and 4.5 million jobs have been driven away to Asia.

The Budget Deficit: A Machine for Destroying Our Future

The ever-expanding budget deficit is intrinsically linked to the bloated and unsustainable government social programs.

Washington’s so-called “generosity” is, in truth, nothing more than a theft from future generations. Programs such as Medicare and Medicaid consumed a staggering $1.2 trillion in 2023 alone. But who actually shoulders the burden of these expenditures? Not the insulated bureaucratic elite, but the hardworking taxpayers and their descendants.

Servicing the national debt has reached an astronomical figure of $850 billion per year, an oppressive “tax on air” that is inherited by generations to come. According to projections from the Congressional Budget Office, by 2040, this single line item will consume a staggering 20% of the entire federal budget.

Social programs, ostensibly designed as a safety net, have paradoxically trapped millions in dependency. The implementation of work requirements for Medicaid recipients in 1996 resulted in a 50% reduction in enrollment, starkly demonstrating that aid should incentivize work, not perpetuate idleness.

Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Charles Krauthammer offered an unsparing assessment: “The left has turned social programs into a machine for producing dependents.” The crisis of student loans, with total outstanding debt reaching a staggering $1.7 trillion, only underscores this point: a distressing 45% of borrowers are unable to repay even 10% of their debt, and the average debt per student stands at a crushing $37,000 (Federal Reserve, 2023). This fundamentally broken system not only saddles young Americans with insurmountable debt but actively undermines a crucial culture of financial responsibility.

Recipes from the “Right-Wing” Side: The Path to Revival

Conservative economic principles offer time-tested solutions for overcoming this crisis and restoring America to the path of true prosperity. These prescriptions are firmly grounded in the principles of free markets, strictly limited government intervention, and genuine fiscal responsibility (which necessitates lower taxes):

* Reining in Social Spending:

The successful model implemented under President Reagan in the 1980s clearly demonstrated the effectiveness of reducing the budget deficit from 6% to 3% of GDP through shrinking the bureaucratic state and unleashing market forces.

* Implementing Strategic Tariffs:

The judicious application of anti-dumping duties, such as those imposed on Chinese steel (reaching up to 467%), directly saved 15,000 jobs in the vital American steel industry. This is not about protectionism for its own sake, but about fostering a level playing field for fair competition.

* Eliminating Excessive Regulation:

Reducing the stifling burden of regulation, as was effectively done under President Trump concerning shale gas production, led to a dramatic 40% reduction in oil imports (U.S. Energy Information Administration, 2022), a significant step towards achieving genuine energy independence.

* A Return to Sound Money (A measure currently facing significant practical hurdles):

As the eminent economist of the Austrian School, Murray Rothbard, rightly observed, inflation is insidious, hidden theft. Reestablishing a link between the dollar and gold would provide a vital check on the Federal Reserve’s unchecked printing press and restore much-needed confidence in our national currency.

Former Congressman Ron Paul, a steadfast champion of free market principles, powerfully stated: “A free market doesn’t mean no rules. It means fair rules for everyone.”

This fundamental philosophy underpinned President Trump’s policy of imposing tariffs on Chinese goods (up to 25%), which created essential incentives for American companies to relocate their supply chains to nations offering more predictable conditions, such as Mexico and Vietnam.

Choice Determines the Fate of the Nation

America stands at a truly critical juncture. Will we continue our dangerous slide into the abyss of debt dependence, surrendering our economic sovereignty and undermining the very foundations of future prosperity? Or will we return to the fundamental principles of a free market, fiscal responsibility, and limited government that historically forged America into the greatest power the world has ever known?

The Кеннеди path is a road to the debasement of our national currency and the transformation of Washington into a mere pawn of foreign creditors.

Right-leaning reforms, proven effective in recent history, have demonstrated their merit: under President Trump, the U.S. experienced GDP growth reaching 4.2% in 2018, achieved record-low unemployment, and moved closer to energy independence.

As Ron Paul so presciently warned, “The collapse will not come from enemies, but from our own stupidity.” The future of America hinges on the choice the nation must make. Either the U.S. will become a “House Built on Sand,” ultimately buried under the crushing weight of debt and dependence, or it will lay a firm foundation for a new era of resurgence.

This vital choice must be made without delay, before China becomes the undisputed global creditor, and the Federal Reserve System collapses into bankruptcy.

