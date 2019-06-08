Sri Lanka Owns Colombo Port Eastern Terminal ‘One Hundred Percent,’ Stresses PM

By Eurasia Review

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe stressed that the Colombo Port Eastern Terminal is owned by the Sri Lankan Government one hundred percent. The Prime Minister was responding to a question raised by JVP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Parliament yesterday. The Prime Minister assured that he would present a detailed response in this regard.

Last Tuesday, JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake, under Standing Order 27/2 in reference to the agreement signed between the governments of Sri Lanka, India and Japan on May 28, questioned why the government signed the preliminary agreement of selling the Eastern Terminal of the Colombo Port to India and Japan disregarding the objections of the Port Authority, employees and trade unions. He questioned if the agreement is not a threat to the national security and the economic sovereignty of the country.

The Opposition attempts to take power misusing the aftermath of the Easter Sunday attacks, Development Strategies and International Trade Deputy Minister Nalin Bandara said. He was participating in the second reading debate on the Institute of Valuers of Sri Lanka (Amendment) Bill moved by Finance State Minister Eran Wickramaratne. Deputy Minister Bandara said the Opposition questioned why Muslim Ministers and State Ministers resigned. He said they did so to protect Rishad Bathuideen; they did so in support of the investigation into the allegations against them on the Easter Sunday attacks.

“Ven. Rathana Thera staged a fast and the Ministers resigned to prevent the Muslim people from having the blame of the consequences. He said Abdul Haleem’s surname is ‘Mohandiram Gedara’ “It reflects that he has connections with the Sinhalese,” Deputy Minister Bandara said. “Ninety nine informants who gave tip off to identify those assisted Saharan are Muslims. Some politicians attempt to turn this incident into a Black July to take petty political gains,” the Deputy Minister said.

“One MP said that Mahinda Rajapaksa had told that if Rishad was willing, he (Rajapaksa) was ready to accept him. “These are Political games,” Deputy Minister said. “It was the provincial Pohottuwa politicians who created these issues. They attempt to ignite racism,” he said.He said that although SLPP politicians went to temples more often now, they had not developed them. “The government, though, developed a high number of sacred places under the Gamperaliya Programme,” the Deputy Minister said.