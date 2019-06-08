US Navy Says Russian Destroyer Involved In Unsafe Maneuver

By Eurasia Review

The US Navy said Friday that a Russian destroyer made an unsafe maneuver that placed the crew of a US cruiser at risk.

“At approximately 11:45 am on June 7, 2019 while operating in the Philippine Sea, a Russian Destroyer (UDALOY I DD 572) made an unsafe maneuver against guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG-62), closing to approximately 50-100 feet putting the safety of her crew and ship at risk,” the US Navy said in a press release.

According to the US Navy, while USS Chancellorsville was recovering its helicopter on a steady course and speed the Russian ship DD572 maneuvered from behind and to the right of Chancellorsville accelerated and closed to an unsafe distance of approximately 50-100 feet.

“This unsafe action forced USS Chancellorsville to execute all engines back full and to maneuver to avoid collision,” the US Navy said.

“We consider Russia’s actions during this interaction as unsafe and unprofessional and not in accordance with the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGS), “Rules of the Road,” and internationally recognized maritime customs,” the US Navy added.