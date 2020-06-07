ISSN 2330-717X
Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell with Members of The Iraqi Governing Council After Their Meeting. Pictured from left to right: Abdul Aziz Al Hakim; Dr. Adnan Pachachi, President of Iraqi Governing Council for January 2004; Ambassador Paul Bremer, U.S. Presidential Envoy to Iraq; Secretary Powell and Dr. Ahmed Chalabi. U.S. State Department photo by Michael Gross.

Former Secretary Of State Powell Endorses Biden

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell endorsed the Democratic nominee for president, Joe Biden, on Sunday. 

Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union”, Powell, who served under Republican presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, said he would be voting for Biden. 

“I cannot in any way support President Trump this year,” Powell, who was Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the Gulf War in 1991, said Sunday. 

Powell said he is “very close to Joe Biden on a social matter and on a political matter.” 

“I worked with him for 35, 40 years, and he is now the candidate and I will be voting for him,” Powell said, noting that he had not been asked to campaign for former vice president Biden and did not expect to be. 

Trump was quick to quip back on Twitter, calling Powell a “real stiff” and “highly overrated”. 

Few prominent Republicans have publicly rebuked Trump, though former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis denounced his handling of widespread protests in the U.S. last week.  


