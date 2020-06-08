Spain Has Performed More Than 2.8 Million PCR Tests Since Start Of COVID-19 Epidemic

By Eurasia Review

Spain has performed more than 2.8 million polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests since the start of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Specifically, the Spanish regional governments have notified the Ministry of Health that a total of 2,822,880 PCR diagnostic tests have been performed up to June 4.

According to experts, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing is the most sensitive of the existing rapid methods to detect microbial pathogens in clinical specimens.

Over the last week, between May 29 and June 4, Spanish regional governments have increased their capacity to perform this type of diagnostic testing by 11%. Furthermore, the PCR rate to date has grown to stand at 59.9 tests per 1,000 inhabitants, according to the Spanish government.

Together with the PCR diagnostic tests performed, the regional governments have also reported that a total of 1,642,458 rapid antibody tests have been performed, at a rate of 34.9 tests per 1,000 inhabitants, and a rise of 8% on the number the previous week.

In total, 4,465,338 diagnostic tests for COVID-19 have been performed since the start of the epidemic.

