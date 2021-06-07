Iran’s Energy Minister In Tajikistan For Economic Meeting

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardekanian has travelled to Dushanbe for a new meeting of Iran-Tajikistan Economic Cooperation Joint Commission.

Ardekanian and Tajikistan’s Minister of the Energy and Water Recourses Daler Juma are going to co-chair the 14th meeting of the Joint Commission of Iran-Tajikistan Economic Cooperation.

The Iranian energy minister will also hold meetings with other senior Tajik officials during his stray in Dushanbe to weigh plans for closer economic ties between the two Persian-speaking nations.

Last week, Ardekanian visited Russia to take part in the 24th edition of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Heading a delegation, the Iranian minister held talks with his Russian counterpart to discuss the implementation of agreements reached after the Iran-Russia joint economic cooperation meeting.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum has been held since 1997, and since 2006, it has been organized under the auspices of the Russian president.