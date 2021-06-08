ISSN 2330-717X
Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo Credit: Анна Нэсси, Wikipedia Commons.

Ronaldo Exploring Options Amid Juventus Exit Talk

Al Bawaba News 0 Comments

By

Cristiano Ronaldo is exploring his options amid talk of a possible move away from Juventus this summer – according to ESPN.

The 36-year-old’s representatives are looking into reports of interest from a number of top clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain and his former employers Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Ronaldo’s camp won’t make a final decision on his future until after the Euros, but they accept a transfer could be difficult due to his wage demands and Juve’s asking price.

Original article

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba News

