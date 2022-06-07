Iran, Qatar Set Up Joint Trade Council

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian and Qatari officials signed a memorandum of understanding to form a joint trade council, whose first session was held in Doha on Monday.

The document was signed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Thani, chairman of Qatar’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and his Iranian counterpart Gholam Hossein Shafeie, in Doha.

Hailing the formation of the council that includes elites from different economic sectors of the two countries, the Qatari official said the council will help discover investment opportunities and develop mutual cooperation.

He also highlighted the positive role that the private sectors can play in developing trade between Doha and Tehran, IRNA reported.

Shafeie, for his part, voiced Iran’s willingness to boost trade ties with Qatar considering the numerous grounds for cooperation.

Speaking to the Iranian state TV from Doha on Monday, Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian said Qatar has issued a permit for Iran to launch a major trade center in the Arab country.

According to the minister, the Iranian trade center will be launched in a prestigious building in one of Doha’s top neighborhoods.

The Iranian energy minister arrived in Doha on Sunday to co-chair the eighth round of intergovernmental committee meetings between Iran and Qatar.

He was accompanied by a senior trade and business delegation.