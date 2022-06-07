ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Putin The President Russia Power Politics

Russia's President Vladimir Putin
1 Europe Opinion 

Putin’s War In Ukraine Costing Moscow Support In Ethnic Organizations Abroad It Thought It Controlled – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comments

By

That many people have turned against the Putin regime and Russia more generally because of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. But that an increasing number of people and organizations abroad that Moscow thought were in its pocket is more striking because it highlights just how angry many are about what Russia is doing in Ukraine.

Advertisement

The decision of Russian Orthodox churches in various countries is perhaps the clearest example of this anger. Faithful and clergy in many of them are breaking with a country whose religious organizations have long been close to or even under the tight control of Moscow officials, religious and civic.

But something more profound appears to be going on in ethnic organizations that the Kremlin has long counted as its allies. Even among them, there is growing anger in the ranks about what Moscow is doing in Ukraine and there are now indications that groups many had viewed as Russian agents are ready to break away.

The latest example of this trend concerns KAFFED, Turkey’s largest North Caucasian organization and one that some have criticized in the past for its unwillingness to challenge Moscow. But now there are signs that there is going to be a leadership change there that will make the group far less willing to go along.

In the first instance, as Alexander Thatcher at the Central European University points out, this will make KAFFED a more powerful voice within Turkey, allowing it to ride the current “nationalist” wave there  (oc-media.org/features/turkeys-largest-north-caucasian-organisation-to-take-anti-kremlin-turn/).

But the consequences for Moscow and ethnic groups whose diasporas in Turkey Russian wants to control are far more significant. On the one hand, Moscow will lose its leverage over these groups and to a certain extent over Turkey as a whole. And on the other, the diasporas whose work Moscow had sought to direct will strike an increasingly independent line.

Advertisement

Given the power of the Internet, that will play back into the North Caucasus, the region which many of the diasporas in Turkey view as their homeland, and present Moscow with challenges there that it had assumed it had blocked by its control of groups like KAFFED abroad.

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.