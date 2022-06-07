ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Aurelien Tchouameni with Bordeaux in 2018. Photo Credit: Кирилл Венедиктов, Wikipedia Commons
Real Madrid Agree €100m Tchouameni Deal

Real Madrid have agreed to sign AS Monaco’s defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni for a reported fee of over €100m, according to the Athletic.

The 22-year-old moved to Monaco from Bordeaux in 2020 and became a key figure and an instant success.

The two clubs are in the final stages of their negotiations and an official announcement seems imminent.

Tchouameni opted to sign for the Spanish giants despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Real Madrid are planning to overhaul their team gradually to decrease the average age of their players.

The midfielder has one goal in nine appearances with France’s national football team so far.

