Has Britain Become A Free-For-All Nation? – OpEd

By N. S. Venkataraman

The recent incident during the World Cup cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at Headingly in Britain, when a small aircraft flew over the cricket ground showing a banner that read “justice for Kashmir” must have shocked everyone around the world.

Obviously, the movement of small aircraft should have been sponsored by Kashmir separatist movement, which believe in violence.

A similar intrusion through the clouds happened in the same venue on June 29 during the Pakistan Afghanistan World Cup cricket match, when the banner pleading for independent Baluchistan was towed by another small aircraft.

Such incidents, which were obviously done as political propaganda by sectarian and violent groups cannot be dismissed as a “One off incident”, as they have followed a pattern.

The above serious incidents raise concern about the security conditions in Britain and how the police was caught unaware of such motivated incidents by separatist groups. Or, are the security agencies and government in Britain have become too complacent and too tolerant towards such separatist groups?

In recent years, many separatist and violent groups have found convenient home in Britain to carry on with their activities to spread hatred and adverse campaign against one country or the other. The LTTE movement that waged civil war in Sri Lanka and Khalistan movement that want a separate Sikh country in India and similar other separatist groups across the world have found safe havens in Britain.

The British government have allowed such movements to flourish on their soil in the name of freedom for speech and action, which obviously take the concept of freedom to ridiculous level. Now, Britain has started paying heavy price for such friendly policy towards the separatist groups, as Britain itself is no more free from terrorist attacks.

The immigrant policy in Britain allowing immigrant flow have already caused demographic destabilization in the country, leading to social tensions and religious and racial conflicts. It is surprising that British government is not recognizing such problems with the seriousness that they deserve, due to its liberal methods where all and sundry around the world find that they have tolerant liberal host in Britain.

Britain is already becoming notorious for hosting several fugitives, economic offenders and tax evaders from different countries who run to Britain as safe place to stay, to escape from possible arrests and legal action in their native country due to tax evasion and other form of dishonest practices. Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and many other economic offenders and even those with criminal leanings from India now stay in Britain, with British courts leisurely listening to the complaints made by the Indian government to extradite such offenders. Several political leaders and corrupt business men from Pakistan have gone to Britain to escape from corruption charges and legal proceedings for offences that they are said to have committed in Pakistan. Similarly, many other criminals and political personalities from Middle East countries and Africa are now living comfortably in Britain, taking their ill-gotten money along with them to be deposited in British banks.

The second recent incident when a small aircraft could fly over the cricket ground at Headingly towing a banner with political slogans, clearly indicate that the things have gone too far in Britain today. Further, the fact that such aircraft flew during the Pakistan-Afghanistan match a few days earlier apparently was not enough to make the British police tighten the security, clearly indicating the complacent attitude of the British government and security agencies in Britain.

What if instead of towing a banner, the small aircrafts could have dropped bombs which could have been a catastrophe of worst kind.

The separatists and terrorists observe no rule or law and when they are allowed to tow a banner with a politically loaded propaganda message, it obviously means that they have taken for granted the security system, liberal immigrant tolerant laws and tolerant entry for separatist movement and criminal elements in Britain. The signals are very disturbing.

The impression that Britain is becoming a free-for-all country has gained ground and it is not good for the reputation of this great country.