ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, July 8, 2019
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iran's communication system, dubbed “Sepehr-110”. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran's communication system, dubbed “Sepehr-110”. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

1 World News 

Iran: IRGC Unveils Military Communication System

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Sunday unveiled a homegrown military communication systems for voice and data transmission.

The communication system, dubbed “Sepehr-110”, was unveiled by IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami at a ceremony in Tehran.

Developed by IRGC experts, the system is expected to enhance the mobility of command and control systems used by IRGC forces.

Sepeher-110 can be mounted on various military equipment on the ground, in the sea and in the air, particularly in offense operations.

The locally-manufactured system can fulfill commanders’ communication requirements in strategic, tactical or battle operations, in offense or defense, and in contingencies.

Using a wide range of technologies for digital communication in various circumstances, Sepeher-110 can work on different bandwidths to transmit voice, images and data.

The Iranian system is also invulnerable to hacks, eavesdropping, radio jamming, and electromagnetic disturbance.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the defense sphere.

Iran maintains that its military might poses no threat to regional countries, stressing that the Islamic Republic’s defense doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.

Please Donate Today


Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.


Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.