Iran: IRGC Unveils Military Communication System

By Tasnim News Agency

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Sunday unveiled a homegrown military communication systems for voice and data transmission.

The communication system, dubbed “Sepehr-110”, was unveiled by IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami at a ceremony in Tehran.

Developed by IRGC experts, the system is expected to enhance the mobility of command and control systems used by IRGC forces.

Sepeher-110 can be mounted on various military equipment on the ground, in the sea and in the air, particularly in offense operations.

The locally-manufactured system can fulfill commanders’ communication requirements in strategic, tactical or battle operations, in offense or defense, and in contingencies.

Using a wide range of technologies for digital communication in various circumstances, Sepeher-110 can work on different bandwidths to transmit voice, images and data.

The Iranian system is also invulnerable to hacks, eavesdropping, radio jamming, and electromagnetic disturbance.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the defense sphere.

Iran maintains that its military might poses no threat to regional countries, stressing that the Islamic Republic’s defense doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.