Iran: Non-Oil Exports Top Economic Priority

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian administration’s overriding priority in the economic sector for the current year is boosting the export of non-oil goods, First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said.

Promoting non-oil exports for supplying the required foreign currency, increasing the domestic production and creating employment is the main priority for Iran’s economy, Jahangiri said in a meeting at the Foreign Ministry on Monday.

He also called on all state-run, public and private sectors in Iran to push for the removal of obstacles in the way of non-oil exports in the current Iranian year, adding, “In this juncture, we must strengthen connections primarily with the neighboring countries, with which we have political, security and economic bonds.”

The vice president also noted that 80 percent of the Iranian exports are sent to the neighbors and a number of other countries, saying, “Apart from the neighbors, our economic relations with China, India, and Russia are determining. We have important and strategic relations with those countries.”

In January, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the national income has gone up thanks to a rise in the exports of non-oil goods.

In a new year message in March, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei stressed the need for a further surge in the national production with the participation of all organizations and sectors, saying, “Officials should act in a way that production will witness a surge, God willing, and that there will be a tangible change in the lives of the people.”