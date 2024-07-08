How Far Is Bangladesh Successful In Counter-Terrorism? – OpEd

By Md Shoriful Alom

Every year in July, we are reminded of the heinous attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka’s aristocratic Gulshan area on July 1, 2016. The extremist threat exists, as banned terrorist groupings maintain a large number of adherents on online platforms. However, Bangladesh has demonstrated remarkable resilience and effectiveness in countering terrorism, garnering praise from international experts and organizations in recent years. This success is attributed to a combination of legislative measures, strategic operations, and robust community engagement. The journey of Bangladesh’s counter-terrorism efforts is a testament to the country’s commitment to ensuring national security and stability.

Early Struggles and Initial Threats

Bangladesh’s struggle with terrorism became pronounced in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The first major terrorist attack occurred on March 6, 1999, when a bomb exploded during a cultural event organized by Udichi, a secular cultural organization, in Jessore district. This attack left ten people dead and over 100 injured, marking the beginning of a series of terror incidents that would plague the country in the following years.

Throughout the early 2000s, Bangladesh witnessed numerous smaller-scale attacks, including the infamous grenade attack on an Awami League rally in Dhaka on August 21, 2004, which resulted in the deaths of 24 people, including senior Awami League leader Ivy Rahman. These incidents highlighted the increasing boldness and organization of terrorist groups operating within the country.

Legislative and Structural Reforms

The Bangladeshi government undertook significant legislative and structural reforms in response to the escalating threat. One of the most pivotal steps was the passage of the Anti-Terrorism Act in 2009, which provided a robust legal framework to combat terrorism. This Act was further strengthened through amendments in 2012 and 2013, ensuring the law remained relevant and effective in addressing evolving threats.

Additionally, the Money Laundering Prevention Act of 2012 included provisions specifically aimed at preventing the financing of terrorism. These legislative measures were complemented by the formation of the National Committee for Intelligence Coordination and the National Committee on Militancy Resistance and Prevention, which enhanced the country’s ability to coordinate and implement counter-terrorism strategies effectively.

Recognizing the importance of addressing radicalization at its roots, Bangladesh initiated several community engagement and educational reform programs. One notable initiative was the reform of the Aliya and Quami madrasas, religious schools that were found to be breeding grounds for radical ideologies. By incorporating these madrasas into the mainstream and secular educational curricula, the government aimed to curb the spread of extremist ideologies among young students.

These efforts were complemented by community policing initiatives and awareness campaigns designed to engage local communities in the fight against terrorism. By fostering trust between law enforcement agencies and the public, these programs aimed to encourage the reporting of suspicious activities and enhance community resilience against radicalization.

Major Counter-Terrorism Operations

One of the defining moments in Bangladesh’s fight against terrorism was the 2016 Holey Artisan café siege in Dhaka. This attack, carried out by militants from affluent and educated backgrounds, highlighted the dangers of online radicalization and the need for a comprehensive approach to counter-terrorism. In response, the government pursued a zero-tolerance policy, leading to the establishment of the Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) and the enhancement of joint operations between the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit.

These specialized units were instrumental in conducting high-profile operations such as “Operation Thunderbolt” in 2016, which resulted in the killing or capture of key terrorists involved in the Holey Artisan attack, and “Operation Twilight” in 2019, which targeted members of the revived terrorist organization Neo-JMB. These operations demonstrated the effectiveness of Bangladesh’s counter-terrorism strategies and significantly weakened terrorist networks within the country.

International Collaboration and Recognition

Bangladesh’s counter-terrorism efforts have also benefited from international collaboration. The country has actively participated in global initiatives to combat terrorism and has received support from international partners regarding training, intelligence sharing, and technical assistance. This cooperation has enhanced Bangladesh’s ability to address transnational terrorism and strengthen its overall security framework.

The international community has recognized Bangladesh’s achievements in counter-terrorism. In its Country Report on Terrorism 2013, the US State Department praised Bangladesh for its “remarkable successes” in combating national and transnational terrorism. Furthermore, the Global Terrorism Index has seen Bangladesh improve its ranking from 22nd in 2016 to 43rd in 2023, reflecting the significant progress in enhancing national security. However, Bangladesh moved up 14 places to 32nd on the 2024 index—a worse position than on the 2023 index.

Despite the successes, Bangladesh continues to face challenges in its fight against terrorism. The 2016 Holey Artisan café siege underscored the evolving nature of the threat, with militants increasingly using online platforms for radicalization and recruitment. In response, the government has intensified its efforts to monitor cyberspace and social media, where terrorists are known to build their networks.

Additionally, the rise in Rohingya gang violence and intra-ethnic group conflicts poses new challenges to Bangladesh’s security landscape. The government has recognized the need to address these issues with the same diligence applied to traditional terrorist threats. By strengthening its approach to curbing distorted ideologies that glorify militancy and addressing the root causes of violence, Bangladesh aims to safeguard its citizens and maintain stability.

Future Prospects and Recommendations

Looking ahead, Bangladesh’s counter-terrorism efforts must continue to evolve to address new and emerging threats. The government’s proactive approach, characterized by legislative reforms, strategic operations, and community engagement, provides a strong foundation for future initiatives. However, there are several areas where additional efforts can enhance the country’s counter-terrorism capabilities. First of all, strengthening cybersecurity. As terrorists increasingly turn to online platforms for radicalization and recruitment, Bangladesh must invest in advanced cybersecurity measures to monitor and counter these activities effectively.

Second, continued collaboration with international partners is essential for addressing transnational terrorism. Bangladesh should actively participate in global initiatives and seek support in terms of training, intelligence sharing, and technical assistance. Third, efforts to counter terrorism must also address the underlying socioeconomic factors contributing to radicalization. By promoting education, economic development, and social inclusion, Bangladesh can reduce the appeal of extremist ideologies.

Finally, and most importantly, ensuring a fair and speedy trial for those involved in terrorism is crucial. The call of PM Hasina for the speedy trial for the terrorism cases is a step in the right direction.

Bangladesh’s journey in counter-terrorism is a story of resilience, strategic planning, and unwavering commitment. The country has navigated the complex landscape of terrorism, emerging stronger and more secure. While challenges remain, Bangladesh’s successes provide a solid foundation for continued efforts to ensure a safe and prosperous future. Bangladesh can build on its achievements by addressing emerging threats, enhancing its counter-terrorism capabilities, and contributing to regional and global security.