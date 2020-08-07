ISSN 2330-717X
Aftermath of Beirut, Lebanon explosions. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Work Continues In Beirut Days After Massive Explosion

Work carried on through the days after the explosion at Beirut’s port after on Tuesday that killed at least 135 people and displaced an estimated 300,000.

The port appeared full of gnarled metal and remnants of the infrastructure that sat directly near the site of the blasts, which caused significant damage to buildings throughout the city and injured thousands.

The blasts are thought to have been caused by 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical material which was reportedly stored without precautionary measures at the port, according to Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

Results of an investigation into the causes of the explosion are expected to be released in the next five days.

