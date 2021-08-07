Iran: President Raisi Meets Palestinian Leaders In Tehran

By Tasnim News Agency

In meetings with a number of Palestinian leaders in Tehran, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s support for the Palestinian nation and resistance against Israel.

In separate meetings on Friday, the new Iranian president held talks with Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziad al-Nakhala, Chief of the Political Bureau of Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh, as well as Abu Jihad Talal Naji and Abu Ahmad Fuad, the secretary general and the deputy secretary general of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

In the gathering with Nakhala, President Raisi emphasized that the Islamic Republic would not hesitate to support Palestine and will always defend the rights of the Palestinian people.

Hailing the Islamic Jihad as an influential movement in safeguarding the rights of Palestinians, Raisi said the initiative for settling the fate of Palestine is in the hands of the resistance groups and will continue to be implemented until ultimate victory over the Zionist regime.

In the meeting with Haniyeh, Raisi reaffirmed that Iran will continue to support Palestine as the main issue of the Muslim world.

“We have never had and will never have any doubt about this policy. In our view, Palestine has been and will be the first issue of the Muslim world,” he noted.

Raisi also commended Haniyeh’s optimistic stance on the liberation of al-Quds and the end of Palestine’s occupation and said ‘Operation al-Quds Sword’ -the Palestinian resistance groups’ 11-day retaliatory rocket and missile launches in response to Israel’s brutal bombing campaign of Gaza in May- showed that a great leap has been made in the fight against the occupiers.

“Today, signs of great victory of the resistant movement have emerged and Operation al-Quds Sword was one of the signs of this victory,” he added.

Also in the meeting with the PFLP officials, the incoming Iranian president described resistance as the sole way for victory against the Zionists, saying, “The Zionist regime has not honored any of the contracts and treaties it has signed, and those seeking the normalization of ties with that regime will soon admit their mistake.”