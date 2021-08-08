Tearful Messi Confirms Move To PSG Is Possible

By Al Bawaba News

A tearful Lionel Messi expressed his deep sadness as his adventure with Barcelona came to an end abruptly during a press conference that was held on Sunday.

The Argentine striker became a free agent when his contract ended last June.

Barcelona tried to keep their legendary leader but were unable to tie him down to a new deal due to “financial and structural obstacles”.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner expressed his love towards the club and its fans, and had hoped to speak to a full Camp Nou to say goodbye properly.

When asked about a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain, the 34-year-old said that it is a possibility.

Messi at Barcelona

The striker won 34 trophies since his senior team debut in 2004, including four UEFA Champions League titles.

He is the club’s all time top scorer with 672 goals in 778 appearances.

