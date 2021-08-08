ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, August 8, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

FC Barcelona soccer player Lionel Messi. Photo by L.F.Salas, Wikipedia Commons.

File photo of FC Barcelona soccer player Lionel Messi in 2014. Photo by L.F.Salas, Wikipedia Commons.
1 Entertainment Europe 

Tearful Messi Confirms Move To PSG Is Possible

Al Bawaba News 0 Comments

By

A tearful Lionel Messi expressed his deep sadness as his adventure with Barcelona came to an end abruptly during a press conference that was held on Sunday.

The Argentine striker became a free agent when his contract ended last June.

Barcelona tried to keep their legendary leader but were unable to tie him down to a new deal due to “financial and structural obstacles”.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner expressed his love towards the club and its fans, and had hoped to speak to a full Camp Nou to say goodbye properly.

When asked about a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain, the 34-year-old said that it is a possibility.

Messi at Barcelona

The striker won 34 trophies since his senior team debut in 2004, including four UEFA Champions League titles.

He is the club’s all time top scorer with 672 goals in 778 appearances.

Original source

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba provides top stories and breaking news about the Middle East and the world. The Al Bawaba network consists of several web portals and media platforms.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.