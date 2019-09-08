India: Government Releases Statement On Jammu & Kashmir

By Eurasia Review

The situation has remained peaceful across Kashmir valley, according to a statement from the India government, that added “There has been no incident of major violence. Not even a single live bullet has been fired. There has been no loss of life. Some protests have been handled by local police while exercising full restraint.”

According to the government, all landlines are functional and mobile facility restored in all districts of Jammu and Ladakh division and in Kupwara district of Kashmir.

The Indian government said that 91 percent of Kashmir valley free from any day time restrictions; all of Jammu and Ladakh regions are free from any day-time restrictions.

Essential supplies, including 24×7 electricity, water supply, and sanitation are being ensured, the government said. Home delivery of LPG cylinders has been started. More than 60,000 LPG cylinders have been distributed in Srinagar alone.

Additionally, the Indian government said that hospitals and medical facilities are functioning normally. 700,000 people visited different district hospitals in Out Patient Departments (OPD) in the month of August alone. All 376 notified drugs are available at Government shops and also private retailers.

Airlines ticketing counters with 8 terminals has been made functional at Tourist Reception Center (TRC), Srinagar. Road transport, both public and private, within the districts and between districts has resumed.

Six new projects worth US$ 37.5 million (Rs 270 crore) aimed at strengthening of power infrastructure and improving the power scenario have been initiated in Srinagar.

Primary, Middle and High Schools are functioning with improved attendance, and Banking and ATM facilities operating normally

Full focus is on returning the situation to normalcy, the government said. Some remaining restrictions on the communications and preventive detentions remain with a view to maintain public law and order. These restrictions are being reviewed continuously and being eased by local administration based on the ground situation.

