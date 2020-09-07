ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Jamal Khashoggi. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

Jamal Khashoggi. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.
1 Middle East Social Issues World News 

Saudi Arabia Sentences 8 For Khashoggi Murder

Arab News 0 Comments

By

A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced eight people convicted in the Jamal Khashoggi murder case.

The Saudi journalist was killed in the Kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

The public prosecution said five people received 20 year prison sentences, one was jailed for 10 years and another two were jailed for seven years.

The sentences were imposed after checking with Khashoggi’s family over their right to pardon, a prosecution spokesperson said. The sentences are “final and enforceable”

The rulings mean the Khashoggi case has now been closed both publicly and privately, the statement said.

Arab News

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.