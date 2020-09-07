Saudi Arabia Sentences 8 For Khashoggi Murder

By Arab News

A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced eight people convicted in the Jamal Khashoggi murder case.

The Saudi journalist was killed in the Kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

The public prosecution said five people received 20 year prison sentences, one was jailed for 10 years and another two were jailed for seven years.

The sentences were imposed after checking with Khashoggi’s family over their right to pardon, a prosecution spokesperson said. The sentences are “final and enforceable”

The rulings mean the Khashoggi case has now been closed both publicly and privately, the statement said.