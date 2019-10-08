Mariah Carey, Hussain Al-Jassmi To Perform At Free Expo 2020 Concert In Dubai

By Arab News

US superstar singer Mariah Carey, along with the Emirati star Hussain Al-Jassmi, will perform in Dubai this month at a celebration to mark one year until Expo 2020.

The free-to-attend concert will be held at Burj Park, Downtown Dubai, on Oct. 20, kick-starting the “One Year to Go” countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai.

In addition to the concert, free festivities are set to take place in every emirate from 5pm to 10pm, topped off by a projection on the Burj Khalifa, with a countdown moment at 8.20pm that will mark the precise time the next World Expo is set to launch on Oct. 20, 2020.

Simultaneous festivities will take place across the other six emirates at Louvre Abu Dhabi, Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah, Ajman Museum, Umm Al Quwain Corniche, Al Qawasim Corniche in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah Fort.

Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, executive director, of the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, said: “As we celebrate a momentous milestone on the journey to Expo 2020, there is an ever-growing sense of excitement and togetherness throughout the UAE. This will be reflected in the seven One Year to Go events around the emirates, showcasing the inclusive and collaborative spirit of the UAE.

“Across the nation, people of all ages and backgrounds will enjoy an evening of unparalleled entertainment and excitement. We’re delighted to welcome two stellar musical acts to the Dubai stage with Mariah Carey and Hussain Al-Jassmi. The seven celebrations will not only wow everyone, they will also serve as a glimpse into why Expo 2020 will be the World’s Greatest Show.”

