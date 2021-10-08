Iran’s FM, Lebanon’s President Meet In Beirut

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun in Beirut on Thursday.

The two sides underlined elevating the level of interaction and cooperation between Iran and Lebanon in various economic, political and cultural fields.

Amirabdollahian and Aoun also discussed bilateral and regional developments and issues like resistance against the Zionist regime’s threats.

In the meeting, the Iranian top diplomat stressed the Islamic Republic’s support for Lebanon’s independence and territorial integrity.

Amirabdollahian is also scheduled to hold talks with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Najib Mikati and his counterpart Abdullah Bou Habib during his stay in the Arab country.

Upon his arrival in Beirut earlier today, he said that the Islamic Republic of Iran will powerfully stand by its allies in the region and we will continue our support for the Lebanese independence, security and sovereignty.

Pointing to a social media campaign launched ahead of his visit in appreciation of Iran’s assistance to Lebanon in breaking the United States’ economic siege, Amirabdollahian said Tehran has even “better new offers” if the Lebanese officials make a request.

He said the Islamic Republic also stood ready to “continue on the previous path,” referring to recent energy sales to Lebanon, as long as Beirut kept up the demand, and also lend a helping hand to the Arab nation in other fields.

“This trip is indicative of deep and friendly ties between the two countries, and we support Lebanon’s army, people, and resistance with a strong voice,” he added.