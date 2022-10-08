Hands Off Assange – OpEd

By Adam Dick

Julian Assange of WikiLeaks continues to languish in horrid conditions in prison in Great Britain. And the gears of injustice continue to turn toward Assange being extradited to the United States because he practiced journalism that exposed sordid secrets of the US government’s violent foreign policy.

People will gather Saturday by the Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, DC to declare as the title of their rally states “Hands off Assange.” It is important that people raise their voices in support of Assange and the rights to free speech and free press that are supposed to be respected by government in America. Respecting these rights is key for restraining government power and defending liberty.

The Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity (RPI), since its early days, has sought to bring attention to Assange’s deeds and the government attacks on him that have come in response. Notably, RPI has featured at its website articles by several of the speakers at the DC rally.

Also on Saturday, supporters of releasing Assange are planning to come together in a “human chain” of people surrounding Parliament in London.

This article was published by RonPaul Institute.