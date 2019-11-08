Libyan Refugees In Crisis – OpEd

By Miral AlAshry*

Hundreds of thousands of people across Libya are suffering. They are living in unsafe conditions with little or no access to health care, essential medicines, food, safe drinking water, shelter or education.

An estimated 1.3 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Libya.

The country presents a complex displacement scenario with 217,002 people displaced inside the country (IDPs) and 278,559 people who have returned home (returnees). Every day there are a launching precision missiles that killed at least 53 refugees housed in a Libyan refugee detention center near Tripoli , one of the worst single atrocities of the Libyan civil war.

On the other hand, the former British ambassador to Libya, Peter Millett, to call on the UN security council to discuss at ambassadorial level how outside powers are prolonging the conflict in Libya and extending the suffering of the Libyan people.

Libya also hosts 43,113 refugees and asylum-seekers who are registered with UNHCR. Refugees are travelling alongside migrants through dangerous routes towards Europe. Up to 90 per cent of people crossing the Mediterranean Sea to Europe depart from Libya, so that it’s very difficult situation.

According to the number of the refugees if this war continues much longer Libya will have become a failed state, and the responsibility will lie with the outside powers.”

Hence the responsibility lies with Turkey was the third country pouring arms into Libya in support of the UN-backed Government of National Accord which has been under attack in Tripoli from Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar’s forces, the Libyan National Army. Libya is subject to a UN arms embargo.

The last incident due to the coordinates of the detention centre had been given to Haftar’s forces so the strike against the detention centre was either the product of a dreadful accident or a terrible crime. The army used a foreign jet launched the guided weapon on behalf of the Libyan National Army, there are an unknown number of Mirage 2000-9 fighter jets were operating from two airbases inside Libya at the time of the strike.” The two airbases are named as Al Khadim and Al Jufra. Furthermore, Haftar’s air force does not have the equipment or ordinance types to support the operation of such aircraft.

Only UAE and Egypt have the Mirage 2000-9 jets in the region all of them support the region of Libya. Also the Militia supporting the UN-recognized Government of National Accord based in Tripoli had an arms supply dump near to the detention center

We can see all of the forces are fighting Libya from inside and outside the country thousands of citizens die every day and the European Commission and UNHCR does not help them, Libyan refugees needs advocating for alternatives to detention, including care arrangements for children and family tracing. They also need centers to provide humanitarian assistance and advocate for enhanced access to screening, identification and registration.

we hope to find ways to continue to seek durable solutions such as resettlement, family reunification and voluntary repatriation, for refugees and asylum-seekers, with attention to the most vulnerable.

If the war does not stop, the Arab world will remain under threat the bomb of Libyan refugees that will explode in the whole world is not only in Europe.

*Miral AlAshry, Associate Professor at Future University (FUE), Political Mass Media Department

