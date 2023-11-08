Iran Says ‘One Belt-One Road’ Initiative To Spur Economic Ties With China

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s minister of industry, mine and trade said the “One Belt-One Road” Initiative will help the development of economic ties between Iran and China, adding that the initiative can provide opportunities for Iran to develop its infrastructures including ports, railway, etc.

Speaking in the Iran-China Business Forum on Monday, Abbas Aliabadi pointed out that giant steps should be taken in line with developing and expanding trade ties between Tehran and Beijing.

He put China’s import of non-oil products from Iran in 2022 at $6.35 billion, mainly related to importing petrochemical, mining, mineral and metal products, medicines, as well as agricultural and fisheries products.

China exported $9.44 billion worth of goods to Iran in 2022, including electronic, electric and power plant equipment, transport machinery, industrial and metallic equipment and machinery, chemicals, plastic products and textiles, Iran’s industry minister added.

Iran has gained achievements in the field of manufacturing refinery and petrochemical products and also some knowledge-based products that can be attractive for Chinese traders, Aliabadi emphasized.

The two countries enjoy high potentials and capabilities to further broaden their age-old relations, he continued.

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, accompanied by a delegation, visited Shanghai on Sunday to participate and deliver a speech at the 6th edition of the China International Imports Expo.

The pavilion of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the exhibition was inaugurated on Sunday with the participation of Iran’s first vice president.