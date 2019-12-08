Religion Haters Cash In On Christmas – OpEd

By William Donohue

Americans United for Separation of Church and State (Americans United) was founded as an expressly anti-Catholic organization after World War II. Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) is an atheist religion-hating organization that considers abortion to be a “blessing.” Both are seeking to cash in on Christmas this year by appealing to anti-Christian bigots.

Americans United is conducting a direct mail campaign that portrays religious liberty as a threat to freedom. Its survey is totally skewed against religious liberty, making it seem that those who exercise their First Amendment right are a threat to a free society. In particular, as a bow to homosexuals and the sexually confused, the survey is clearly weighted against Christians who accept the Judeo-Christian understanding of marriage.

FFRF paid for a full-page advertisement in the December 5th edition of the New York Times that is inflammatory, demagogic, and bigoted. It accuses those who promote religious liberty of seeking to impose a “theocracy” on the nation. It is so desperate to prove its point that it actually claims that those who laud “Judeo-Christian standards” are theocrats bent on destroying our liberties. According to these geniuses, that would mean that the Founders were the originators of our theocracy.

Both of these organizations are driven by hate, and both are at war with our nation’s Judeo-Christian heritage. Ironically, were it not for that tradition, they would not enjoy the freedom of speech that allows them to condemn us. But they are too clueless to connect the dots.

For anti-Christian bigots to cash in on Christmas is analogous to white racists cashing in on Black History month. Sadly, this is how some people justify their livelihood—by living parasitically off of those whom they seek to destroy.

