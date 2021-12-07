ISSN 2330-717X
Iranian delegation at Vienna talks. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Vienna Talks On JCPOA To Resume Thursday

Delegations from Iran and the P4+1 will proceed with the negotiations on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna on Thursday, December 9.

Tasnim has learned that Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister and top negotiator, Ali Baqeri, and Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service for Political Affairs Enrique Mora have in a telephone conversation on Monday decided on a date for the resumption of the JCPOA talks.

The fresh round of negotiations between Iran and the P4+1 (Russia, China, the UK, France and Germany) will begin in Vienna on the coming Thursday.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the Group 5+1 and endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

However, then-US president Donald Trump unilaterally pulled Washington out of the nuclear deal in May 2018 and reinstated the anti-Iranian sanctions that had been lifted by the deal.

As the remaining European parties have failed to fulfill their commitments to the accord and compensate for Washington’s absence, Iran moved in May 2019 to scale back its JCPOA commitments.

Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA have held seven rounds of talks in Vienna, which began after the US administration of Joe Biden voiced a willingness to rejoin the nuclear agreement, to examine the prospect of the bans’ fresh removal.

