Putin Visits Crimean Bridge

By Eurasia Review

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin drove Monday along a Crimean Bridge lane repaired after the explosion on October 8, according to the Kremlin.

Putin inspected the restored section of the road, the Kremlin said.

Putin was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin. Vladimir Putin was also updated on the progress of the repair works by Nikita Khrapov, chief engineer of the Taman Department of Federal Motorways at the Federal Road Agency, and Yevgeny Chibyshev, deputy general director of Nizhneangarsktransstroy.

CNN reported Khusnullin told Putin that “metal was available for bridge parts, so the metal was brought over to build these structures, and within two weeks all the 1,214 tons were assembled and brought here.” This is an apparent reference to the damage caused to the bridge by the explosion on October 8.

