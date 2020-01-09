Khalid Bin Salman: Saudi Arabia Will Do Everything In Its Power To Spare Iraq From Conflict

By Arab News

Saudi Arabia and its leadership will always stand with Iraq and its people, Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said Wednesday.

The prince said the Kingdom would “do everything in its power to spare Iraq from the danger of war and conflict between external parties, and for its people to live in prosperity after what they have endured in the past.”

Prince Khalid this week met Donald Trump and other senior US officials in Washington to discuss Middle East stability amid the threat of an escalating conflict between America and Iran. On Tuesday, he met in London with British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

Writing on Twitter Wednesday, he spoke warmly of the Kingdom’s brotherly ties with Iraq.

“Every one who loves Iraq today wants to avoid disturbances and everything that negatively affects its security and stability,” he wrote. He said there was a need to mobilize Iraqi people and enhance the country’s role in the Arab world.

Saudi Arabia has called for restraint after the US killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani on Jan. 3. Iran responded early Wednesday by firing 22 missiles at Iraqi military bases housing US troops.

Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan also offered his support for the Iraqi people. He said it was of utmost importance for Iraq’s leadership to join forces to avoid a war and not become a battleground.

“The Kingdom will always stand as it does with all its efforts to achieve security and stability for Iraq and enable it to achieve the aspirations of its dear people,” he said.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir said Saudi Arabia would stand by Iraq to “overcome everything that threatens its security, stability and its connection to the Arab world.”

Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.