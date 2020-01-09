Sri Lanka: Five Bills Amending Muslim Marriage Laws Presented

By Eurasia Review

Five bills to amend the Muslim marriage laws deeming the marriage of underage Muslim girls a crime, were presented to Sri Lanka’s Parliament on Wednesday.

The five bills presented in the form of Private Member Bills were from MPs Ven. Aturaliye Ratana Thero and UNP Kegalle District MP Dr. Thusitha Wijemanne.

MP Rathana Thero presented two bills, with one to amend the Marriages (General) Ordinance No. 19 of 1907, and another to repeal the Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act, No. 13 of 1951.

The first bill would amend the Marriages (General) Ordinance No. 19 of 1907 by deleting the words “other than the marriages of Muslims” from its preamble.

The second bill seeks to repeal the Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act, No. 13 of 1951.

