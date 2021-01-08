ISSN 2330-717X
Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran: Zarif Decries Use Of ‘Economic Terrorism’ As Leverage

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif lashed out at the governments that try to use the outgoing US president’s policy of “economic terrorism” as a leverage against Iran although they have condemned Trump’s assault on the rule of law.

“Those who succumbed to Trump’s lawless bullying for 4 years—to protect their skin at OUR people’s expense—now condemn his assault on the rule of law,” Zarif said in a post on his Twitter account on Friday.

“But still try to use his Economic Terrorism against Iran as ‘leverage’,” the Iranian minister noted.

“If you can’t grow a spine, gain foresight—for your own sake,” Zarif added.

