Iran: Zarif Decries Use Of ‘Economic Terrorism’ As Leverage
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif lashed out at the governments that try to use the outgoing US president’s policy of “economic terrorism” as a leverage against Iran although they have condemned Trump’s assault on the rule of law.
“Those who succumbed to Trump’s lawless bullying for 4 years—to protect their skin at OUR people’s expense—now condemn his assault on the rule of law,” Zarif said in a post on his Twitter account on Friday.
“But still try to use his Economic Terrorism against Iran as ‘leverage’,” the Iranian minister noted.
“If you can’t grow a spine, gain foresight—for your own sake,” Zarif added.