NATO, EU And US Consult On Developments In Kosovo, Western Balkans

By Eurasia Review

Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană welcomed US Deputy Assistant Secretary Gabriel Escobar and the EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and other Western Balkan regional issues, Miroslav Lajčák, to NATO Headquarters on Monday (9 January 2023).

Their meeting was part of regular consultations on the situation in Kosovo and developments in the broader Western Balkans region.

Deputy Secretary General Geoană highlighted the intensive efforts carried out by NATO Allies and the European Union to defuse recent tensions, especially in northern Kosovo. He also underscored the key support provided by the NATO-led KFOR mission and the EU-led Rule of Law mission (EULEX) in the successful dismantling of roadblocks, which have helped to fully restore freedom of movement across Kosovo.

KFOR remains extremely vigilant and has the capability and personnel to continue implementing its UN mandate fully and on a daily basis, for the benefit of all communities living in Kosovo. This contributes to security in Kosovo and to stability across the region.

NATO also continues to support the EU-facilitated dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina – as the main platform to build lasting peace and security across the region – and all efforts aimed at advancing European and Euro-Atlantic integration of the Western Balkans.

During their visit, Mr Escobar and Mr Lajčák also briefed NATO Ambassadors on their mutually reinforcing diplomatic efforts and engagements with all parties in the region.