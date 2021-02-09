ISSN 2330-717X
Screenshot of Yemeni ‘Qasif K-2’ strike drone. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

Arab Coalition Intercepts Houthi Drone Headed Towards Saudi Arabia

The Saudi-led Arab coalition said on Monday it had intercepted and destroyed an armed drone launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia, Saudi state TV reported.

The coalition said it was taking measures to destroy Houthi capabilities in accordance with international law.

On Sunday, the coalition intercepted and destroyed four exploding drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia.

The drones were sent “in a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilian areas and civilians in the southern region,” Arab coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.

Three drones were shot down on Sunday evening, Saudi Press Agency reported. Another was intercepted early in the morning after it was launched towards the Kingdom.

Al-Maliki said the attacks threatened regional and international security.

