Juventus Reportedly Eyeing Henrikh Mkhitaryan

By PanARMENIAN

Juventus have been linked with a move for Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who has rediscovered his best form with current club Roma this season but is out of contract in the summer, 90Min said citing reports from Italy.

Juve have been keeping tabs on Mkhitaryan for years and were interested in a move for the Armenia international during his time with Borussia Dortmund. Now might be their opportunity to get him at the age of 32, if he doesn’t agree a new deal with Roma.

Having traded north London for the Italian capital on a permanent basis in 2020 when his Arsenal contract was cancelled by mutual consent, Mkhitaryan has got 21 combined goals and assists in 26 appearances for Roma this season.

Now reports from Calciomercato suggest that while Roma are confident of reaching an agreement with Mkhitaryan and his agent Mino Raiola, Juventus continue to “lurk” in the background and could pounce if there is any indication that talks won’t be successful.

Roma are thought to have an option that allows them to trigger an extension on the same terms he is currently on, a reported €3m salary plus bonuses, although the situation appears to be slightly more complicated and may still require an agreement from all sides.

Roma general manager Tiago Pinto has already said there will be ‘no problem’ in that respect