Zelenskyy Meets With King Charles III

By Eurasia Review

During a visit to the United Kingdom, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was received by King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

This meeting was the first audience held by the British monarch with the Ukrainian head of state in the history of Ukrainian-British relations.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated King Charles III on his recent accession to the throne and wished peace and prosperity to the British people.

The President of Ukraine also expressed gratitude to the Brits and His Majesty’s Government and emphasized that the United Kingdom is one of Ukraine’s closest and most important allies.