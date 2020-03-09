ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, March 9, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Flag of Russia.

1 Opinion Religion 

Protestants, Muslims, And New Religious Groups Face Increasing Repression In Russia – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comments

By

Moscow’s repressive approach to Protestants, Muslims, and New Religious movements like the Jehovah’s Witnesses not only continued throughout 2019 but intensified, according to Olga Sibiryeva, an expert at the SOVA Information-Analytic Center, in advance of its annual report on the state of freedom of conscience in Russia.

Especially severe and widespread have been the repressions against the Jehovah’s Witnesses, Sibiryeva says. Ostensibly this is because the group has been classified by the courts as extremist, but in fact, she continues, its members are being persecuted because they continue to engage in collective worship at all (ng.ru/ng_religii/2020-03-03/11_482_owl.html).

More than 300 Witnesses have been arrested, eight have been given sentences including three who have been sent to prison colonies for up to six years. And for the very first time, members of this faith have been subject to tortures. Unfortunately, all indications are that this trend is continuing in 2020, the SOVA analyst says.

Russian officials continue to use anti-extremist legislation against other religious groups as well, “in the first instance, against Muslims,” she says, although the number of individuals charged with illegal missionary activity has somewhat declined except with regard to Protestants and new religious groups.

“Protestants and new religious groups not less and possibly even more than a year ago have encountered problems with the use of their religious facilities, up to and including the prohibition of their use and demands that the structures be taken down,” according to the SOVA report.

Media coverage of all this has been increasingly unfortunate, portraying official actions as entirely justified.  All too often, Sibiryeva says, the outlets treat as normal those who are labelled “dangerous ‘sectarians.” Protestant leaders are among the few who have decried this practice.

Bishop Sergey Ryakhovsky, head of the Russian Union of Evangelical Christians, told the Presidential Human Rights Council that he felt that the practices of the Soviet past were retuning and that the state was sending a message to all but the Orthodox that “you have no place here.”



Paul Goble

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

